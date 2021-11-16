Kerr signs new two-year Chelsea contract

Chelsea Women striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year contract.

The 28-year-old Australian has scored 39 goals in 47 appearances for Chelsea since arriving in November 2019.

Kerr has won back-to-back Women’s Super League titles during her time with the Blues.

“I feel really comfortable being here. I think the club gives me every opportunity to succeed as a player,” she said.

“I can’t see myself going anywhere else in the world or leaving Europe, having what I have at Chelsea.”







