Kerr signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has signed a new two-year deal with the Women’s Super League champions.

The 30-year-old Australia captain’s contract was due to expire this summer and there has been speculation about her future.

She has scored 99 goals in 128 matches since being signed from Chicago Red Stars in 2019, winning five consecutive Women’s Super League titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups with the club.

Kerr has not played since January because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss this summer’s Olympics in Paris.

“Having the opportunity to stay at a club like Chelsea means a lot to me. I’m really excited to continue to push and to try to win trophies,” she said.







