Kerr scores twice as Chelsea thrash St Polten in Women’s Champions League

Sam Kerr scored twice on her return to the Chelsea starting line-up as they thrashed St Polten 6-0 in the in the Women’s Champions League.

Catarina Macario also scored twice and there were goals too for Wieke Kaptein and Lauren James in a resounding away win for the English champions.

Kaptein’s strike opened the scoring and Macario’s brace – her second goal was a penalty – then put Chelsea firmly in control.

Kerr, fit again after a long-term knee injury and making her first start for almost two years, missed several chances before finishing from close range to make it 4-0.

And after James, on as a substitute, scored with a deflected effort, Kerr netted again in stoppage time, with a header.

Chelsea now have two wins and a draw from their three group-stage matches. Their next match is against last season’s runners-up Barcelona at Stamford Bridge on 20 November.