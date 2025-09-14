Kerr scores on her return as Chelsea beat Villa

Sam Kerr scored on her long-awaited return to action as Chelsea won 3-1 at Aston Villa in the Women’s Super League.

Kerr, out for 20 months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament damage, came on as a substitute and netted in stoppage time.

Aggie Beever-Jones put the visitors ahead but Villa were level by half-time courtesy of Ebony Salmon’s fine strike.

An own goal by Missy Bo Kearns, who deflected in Keira Walsh’s low shot, restored Chelsea’s lead.

And Kerr sealed the win with a thumping finish in the final moments – her 100th goal for the club.