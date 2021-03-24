Kerr and Harder score in first-leg win for Chelsea Women

Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder scored as Chelsea beat Wolfsburg 2-1 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

Both goals came against the run of play against a dangerous Wolfsburg side, who responded with Dominique Janssen’s penalty.







Chelsea’s home leg was in Budapest, where the return leg will also be played next Wednesday.

Kerr’s opener came after a number of let-offs for Emma Hayes’ team, who had been very much on the back foot.

Wolfsburg’s Alexandra Popp hit the post and shortly afterwards had a goal disallowed for handball after finding the net from close range.

The German side continued to dominate and Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger produced a double save to deny Fridolina Rolfo before Ewa Pajor’s overhead kick was cleared off the line by Jonna Andersson.

It was a similar story after the interval, with Wolfsburg hitting the post again – this time after Svenja Huth’s cross was met by Ewa Pajor.

It was one-way traffic, but two goals in 11 minutes changed everything.

Fran Kirby threaded a pass through to Kerr, who rounded keeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek and fired home from a tight angle.

And after the outstanding Berger prevented an equaliser with a superb save from Fridolina Rolfo, Chelsea capitalised on a defensive mix-up at the other end to double their lead.

After Kiedrzynek gave the ball straight to Kirby, Kerr collected the England forward’s pass and teed up Harder, who slotted in against her former team.

Wolfsburg scored a potentially crucial away goal, though, with 20 minutes remaining, when Janssen netted from the spot after Magda Eriksson had brought down Svenja Huth.

Chelsea: Berger, Charles, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson, Leupolz, Ingle, Ji (Cuthbert 74), Kirby (Reiten 80), Kerr, Harder

Subs not used: Musovic, Telford, Blundell, Carter, Fleming, Spence, Fox, Beever-Jones.







