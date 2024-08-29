Kepa joins Bournemouth and Petrovic is set for Strasbourg loan

Kepa Arrizabalaga has completed a season-long loan move from Chelsea to Bournemouth and Djordje Petrovic is set to join French side Strasbourg, also on a season-long loan.

Spain international goalkeeper Kepa, 29, previously played under Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola at Athletic Bilbao.

He has been out of favour at Chelsea for some time, although his contract at Stamford Bridge was extended until 2026 before the loan move was completed. His deal was due to expire next year.

Kepa, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid, is the world’s most expensive keeper, having joined Chelsea in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao for £71m.

“We are delighted to bring a player of Kepa’s calibre to AFC Bournemouth,” said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake.

“We were aware of his availability and were keen to take the opportunity to bring him to the club on loan.

“We believe he will be an exciting addition to our talented goalkeeping department.”

Petrovic, 24, has been nudged down Chelsea’s pecking order of keepers following the signing of Filip Jorgensen.







