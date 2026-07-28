Keeper Hampton signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea’s England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

​The 25-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire this summer.

​Hampton, who arrived from Aston Villa in 2023, has established herself as one of the elite goalkeepers in world football, cementing her position as the Lionesses’ first-choice stopper.

During her time in west London, she has won five trophies, including an unbeaten domestic treble in 2024-25 alongside back-to-back Women’s Super League Golden Glove awards.

Hampton follows fellow England stars Lucy Bronze and Aggie Beever-Jones in committing her future to the club this summer.

​”I’m really happy,” Hampton said. “Chelsea have always been my dream club to play for in England so to be able to extend for another two years is a proud moment.

​”When I moved to London from the Midlands, it was my first time moving away from home and everyone at Chelsea made it feel like a home away from home and somewhere I have been able to grow, not only as a player, but as a person.

​”I don’t want that journey to stop and I want to continue to grow more and learn more as a person. I know there is so much more I can achieve and so much more, we as a team, can achieve.

​”I am going to do everything I can to help Chelsea get back to being as successful as we have been in the past.”