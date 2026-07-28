Keeper Hampton signs new Chelsea contract
Chelsea’s England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.
The 25-year-old’s previous deal was set to expire this summer.
Hampton, who arrived from Aston Villa in 2023, has established herself as one of the elite goalkeepers in world football, cementing her position as the Lionesses’ first-choice stopper.
During her time in west London, she has won five trophies, including an unbeaten domestic treble in 2024-25 alongside back-to-back Women’s Super League Golden Glove awards.
Hampton follows fellow England stars Lucy Bronze and Aggie Beever-Jones in committing her future to the club this summer.
”I’m really happy,” Hampton said. “Chelsea have always been my dream club to play for in England so to be able to extend for another two years is a proud moment.
”When I moved to London from the Midlands, it was my first time moving away from home and everyone at Chelsea made it feel like a home away from home and somewhere I have been able to grow, not only as a player, but as a person.
”I don’t want that journey to stop and I want to continue to grow more and learn more as a person. I know there is so much more I can achieve and so much more, we as a team, can achieve.
”I am going to do everything I can to help Chelsea get back to being as successful as we have been in the past.”