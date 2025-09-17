Kane scores twice as Chelsea are well beaten by Bayern

Bayern Munich 3 Chalobah (OG, 20′)

Kane (pen, 27′, 63′) Chelsea 1 Palmer (29′)



Harry Kane scored twice as Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began with a chastening defeat in Munich.

Trevoh Chalobah’s own goal and Kane’s penalty put the German side in control before Cole Palmer, back from injury, responded for the Blues.

But former Tottenham striker Kane netted again in the second half, this time after a mistake by Malo Gusto, and the home side were dominant.

Bayern, with former Crystal Palace man Michael Olise in brilliant form, scored twice in the space of seven first-half minutes.

Chalobah poked Olise’s cross into his own net and England captain Kane netted from the spot after being fouled by Moises Caicedo near the edge of the penalty area.

It seemed a long way back for Chelsea after that second Bayern goal – but Palmer hauled them back into the game just a couple of minutes later.

Palmer ran from his own half, exchanged passes with Gusto and sent a classy side-footed strike past keeper Manuel Neuer.

But Bayern moved up a gear after the interval and Chelsea had no answer.

Keeper Robert Sanchez saved from Kane, Olise and Luis Diaz, but Kane made no mistake when he slotted home after Gusto’s wayward back-pass put him in on goal.

Palmer thought he had pulled one back when he netted after being put through by Andrey Santos, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella, James (Santos 68), Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez (Estevao 81), Neto (Garnacho 68), Joao Pedro.

Subs not used: Curd, Jorgensen, Acheampong, Fofana, Hato, Buonanotte, George, Gittens, Guiu.