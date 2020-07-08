Some of the latest transfer speculation involving Chelsea…

Tottenham continue to be linked with a move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Reports have recently claimed that Spurs’ former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign the centre-back when the transfer window reopens.

And the Daily Express declare that Spurs are “increasingly confident” of a deal for Zouma.

It is claimed that the north London club are looking to buy him for £25m.

With more new signings likely to on the way to Chelsea, there has been speculation that a number of players – including Zouma – could be sold this summer.

Chelsea have been linked with West Ham’s England international Declan Rice, who can play at centre-back or in midfield.

The Express suggest Blues boss Lampard wants to add Rice to his defence and that Zouma could be shipped out.

Havertz speculation continues

There also continues to be speculation over the future of Kai Havertz.

German newspaper Bild have reported that Havertz has asked to leave Bayer Leverkusen, increasing speculation that he could be heading to Chelsea.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the winger, who has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge for some time.

Leverkusen are said to be looking for as much as £90m for Havertz.

The Daily Telegraph recently reported that Chelsea are ready to pay £70m and believe the asking price could come down.

Batsuayi tipped to move on

Reports in Michy Batshuayi’s native Belgium suggest he is likely to leave Chelsea this summer.

Crystal Palace, where he was previously on loan, have been linked with the striker along with West Ham.

He has been overlooked by Lampard, who has long been keen to revamp Chelsea’s attacking options for next season.







