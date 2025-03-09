James’ winner takes Chelsea through to Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s FA Cup.

Lauren James’ goal midway through the second half was enough for the Blues, who created a host of chances.

Chelsea remain unbeaten this season and their 25th win from 27 matches means they are still on track to win a historic quadruple.

James and Aggie Beever-Jones missed chances in the first half and, after the interval, the hosts had a goal disallowed when Catarina Macario netted from close range as Erin Cuthbert was on the ground in an offside position.

Substitutes Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Mayra Ramirez both missed further chances for Chelsea before James eventually broke the deadlock by volleying into the bottom corner.

Chelsea will host Liverpool in the semi-finals on 13 April and the winner will face Manchester City or Manchester United in the final at Wembley on 18 May.







