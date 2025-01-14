James rescues a point for Chelsea

Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Substitute Reece James helped Chelsea salvage a draw at home to in-form Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge – but the Blues’ winless run in the Premier League continued to five games.

Chelsea went ahead with an early goal from Cole Palmer before the Cherries hit back with a penalty by Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo. James fired in an excellent free kick in stoppage time to earn a point. Enzo Maresca’s side remain fourth in the table.

The Blues started positively, and Palmer went close with a clipped shot inches wide with nine minutes gone.

However, Palmer had his moment just four minutes later. The England international fastened on to a through pass by

Nicolas Jackson before keeping his composure to slot the ball past Cherries keeper Mark Travers.

Jackson should have doubled the lead only to knock the ball over the bar after great work down the right flank by Noni Madueke.

In the 38th minute, Bournemouth substitute Kluivert struck the post, and seconds later the lively Jackson cannoned a low shot off the post for the Blues.

Five minutes into the second half, Bournemouth won a penalty when Semenyo was fouled byMoises Caicedo. Kluivert confidently converted the spot-kick.

Andoni Iraola’s visitors grew in confidence – and in the 68th minute they went ahead in style. Semenyo found a gap between Blues’ defender Josh Acheampong and the post, before firing an unstoppable, angled shot past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez.

Chasing an equaliser, Chelsea applied some late pressure. Winning a free kick 20 yards from goal, James stepped up to drill the ball past helpless Travers.



Chelsea: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Acheampong (Adarabioyo 71), Caicedo (Felix 80), Lavia (James 55), Fernandez, Sancho, Palmer, Madueke (Neto 80), Jackson







