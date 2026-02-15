James’ fine goal helps Chelsea to WSL victory over Liverpool

A glorious strike by Lauren James helped Chelsea Women see off improving Liverpool 2-0 and keep Sonia Bompastor’s side on track for Champions League qualification.

James, the standout player at a chilly Kingsmeadow, cut inside from the left and crashed the ball home midway through the second half to double the lead earned by Sjoeke Nusken’s clinical first-half finish.

Victory ensures the Blues move back to nine points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City and remain a point behind Manchester United, who beat London City Lionesses.

Reigning WSL champions Chelsea are now four points ahead of Arsenal in fourth, but the Gunners have two games in hand.

With just six games to go, the title is realistically out of Chelsea’s reach, but a top-three finish and silverware is still very much on the agenda in the Champions League, FA Cup – and the League Cup, where Bompastor’s side are already in the final.

The win against Liverpool was expected but never straightforward and looked in serious doubt as the visitors edged the early stages. Alice Bergstrom had a goal disallowed for handball and Blues keeper Hannah Hampton made a fine low stop from Martha Thomas.

But the Blues soon settled and, with Alyssa Thompson and Sandy Baltimore becoming increasingly involved and dangerous on the left, they began to take control.

Naomi Girma had a shot deflected wide following a corner, James was just off target with a tricky chance and the typically tenacious Erin Cuthbert saw a shot blocked at close range.

And Chelsea made the pressure count from the corner that followed Cuthbert’s attempt when James cleverly worked herself space on the left and her delightful inswinging cross was expertly turned in by Nusken as she darted towards the near post.

James almost made it 2-0 after the break with a first-time volley that went narrowly wide but the England star did find the net with a rasping strike.

The goal brought security and total dominance in the last quarter of the match, with substitute Sam Kerr twice going close to adding to the lead and the otherwise excellent Ellie Carpenter making a hash of a great late close-range chance.