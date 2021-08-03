Inter reject Lukaku offer after Alonso is offered in exchange

Inter Milan have turned down an offer from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku.

After an initial approach for the striker was rejected, Chelsea offered Inter around £85m plus Marcos Alonso in an attempt to take Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

But the bid was also rejected and Inter have indicated that they are determined to keep Lukaku despite their financial problems.







The Belgium international, 28, joined Chelsea in 2011 and was sold to Everton three years later after being unable to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Chelsea were interested in re-signing him in 2017 but he opted to join Manchester United, who sold him to Inter in 2019.

Now they are again attempting to buy Lukaku, who has carved a reputation as one of Europe’s top forwards since starting just one Premier League game during his time with the Blues.

Alonso, meanwhile, is behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order and has long been tipped to move on this summer.







