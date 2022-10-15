Injured James set to miss World Cup

Chelsea’s Reece James looks set to miss the World Cup.

The England international, 22, suffered a knee injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A scan has revealed significant ligament damage and James is expected to be out for eight weeks.

The news is a huge blow for Chelsea and also England – particularly in light of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold currently being injured.

The World Cup starts in just over five weeks, on 20 November, in Qatar.

James therefore looks extremely unlikely to be involved in the tournament.

A statement issued by Chelsea read: “After consultation between all parties, Reece will now undergo a rehabilitation programme and is expected to be out for eight weeks.”







