Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has had an operation after suffering a fractured finger.

The Senegal international sustained the injury in training and will now undergo a period of rehabilitation.

Mendy, 30, has not played for the Blues since before the World Cup – he played four times in the tournament in Qatar, where Senegal were beaten by England.

His most recent club appearance came in Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on 12 November.