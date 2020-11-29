Chelsea v Tottenham: team news and how to watch the game

It’s Chelsea v Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Christian Pulisic is back in the Blues squad after injury and could play some part, while Kai Havertz is also pushing for a starting place having recently been sidelined after testing positive for Covid-19.







A win would take either side above leaders Liverpool and top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea are currently in third place and Tottenham – managed of course by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho – are second.

How to watch Chelsea v Tottenham – what channel is it on?

The game kicks off at 4.30pm and is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD

West London Sport will have live text commentary from Stamford Bridge as well as post-match reaction, player ratings and more.

As part of restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, supporters are still unable to attend matches.

But there are plans to admit fans from next week, meaning there is likely to be a small crowd at Chelsea’s home match against Leeds United next weekend.

Team news

Speaking at a press conference on Friday afternoon, Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed that Pulisic is back in the squad and in contention to play.

But whether the American is fit enough to start remains to be seen. It seems unlikely.

Havertz has been building his fitness back up again and it seems probable that both he and Pulisic will be on the bench.

“He’s fit but there is a question mark as it is hard to gauge match fitness,” Lampard said of Pulisic.

“With training times as they are with Covid it is very hard to recreate match play in training because the rest of the players are preparing for matches every three days and we don’t have academy games where we can mix bubbles.

“For every player coming back it is more difficult to start games, but we will see.”

Are Spurs the real deal?

Tottenham have been impressive this season and there is no doubt that the attacking threat of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min is something Chelsea will be wary of.

The duo have scored 16 goals from 18 Premier League starts between them for Mourinho’s side this season.

And they have 24 goals from a total of 23 starts in all competitions.

Lampard said: “You have to respect Tottenham and the way they are and the quality they have.

“They have ways where they can put pressure on you, they can counter-attack but I am not relying on that. You can’t look past Harry Kane’s relationship with Son at the moment.

“I’m aware of their threats, their understanding is clear. It is something we have to be aware of, they are strong in lots of different areas and we have to try and nullify that.

“With players like Son and Kane, they have worked on that for years.”

Games against Tottenham are always “extra special because of the rivalry between the two teams,” added Lampard.

“It remains special and because of the league positions. It is important.

“They have brought in some experienced players, top-level players, that will strengthen their squad and it was a strong squad anyway.

“When you play rivals it is important to try and win those games for confidence. In the bigger picture though there is a long way to go.”

Chelsea got ‘lucky’ with fixtures – Mourinho

Mourinho has declared that Chelsea were “lucky” with the way their fixture schedule fell prior to Sunday’s crucial derby.

Spurs will arrive at Stamford Bridge just three days after playing in the Europa League.

Chelsea beat Rennes 2-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, giving Lampard’s side 48 hours more time to prepare.

“Every game in the Premier League is important and since the moment that we were in the Europa League we knew we were to always play on the Thursday,” Mourinho said.

“In the Champions League [Chelsea] have the option of the Tuesday or Wednesday and in that case they were lucky this week that the draw gave them a Tuesday match that will allow them to prepare for the match on Sunday.

“Eventually I don’t know if they gave them a day off, but there was plenty of time to work.

“That’s not a new thing. That happens all the time. We knew that since we went into the Europa League so we’re not going to complain about it.”

Lampard, however, countered that Spurs have “a very strong squad” so can minimise the impact.

“They have three days of recovery for Sunday,” Lampard added.

“And Sunday, for both teams, if you’re not going to get up fresh and ready to attack a London derby, then you shouldn’t be in this game, and that goes for both teams.”







