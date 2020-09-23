Chelsea v Barnsley: team news and how to watch the game

It’s Chelsea v Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening.

There are likely to be debuts for recent signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell, who are both in the squad for the game at Stamford Bridge.







How to watch Chelsea v Barnsley

The game kicks off at 7.45pm and is being streamed at https://carabaocup.live. It costs £10 to watch.

As part of restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, supporters are still unable to attend matches.

And a rise in the infection rate means a planned phased return has now been scrapped.

Team news

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Blues boss Frank Lampard confirmed that both Silva and Chilwell are set to make their debuts.

Chelsea are hoping the vastly experienced Silva will shore up their defence, which was a problem area last season and has continued to look vulnerable.

“He’s in the squad. He’s getting fit and I’ll make a decision on how many minutes he gets,” Lampard said.

Lampard added that Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are “getting closer” to returning to action after their respective injuries.

Big chance for Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature against the Tykes – and has been urged by Lampard to make the most of his chance to impress.

Hudson-Odoi needs to make a statement given the competition he now faces for a place

“We have Christian Pulisic injured and Hakim Ziyech injured,’ said Lampard.

“We played Timo Werner out wide the other day, but the absolute natural winger who is fit is Callum.

“We need competition in those areas, back-ups in those areas and players competing to make the position their own.

“That’s where Callum is at and that’s why I keep saying he needs to train. He needs to show in training every day and when he gets his opportunity in games, which he will have in this game because he will play against Barnsley.

“He has to show in every minute, on and off the ball, what he can do for the team. That’s the position Callum is at.

“He’s had an early breakthrough in his career because of his talent, he’s had an injury and now I want to see him flourish again.”

With the arrivals of Ziyech and Havertz, and with Pulisic having been outstanding at times last season, Hudson-Odoi could find first-team chances limited.

There is speculation that he could therefore leave Chelsea on loan before next month’s transfer deadline.

And Lampard said: “I have an idea of what I want.

“I want to have healthy competition but not to have so many players not competing regularly, feeling like they are out of the squad and not getting the minutes they want.”







