Henry could return for Brentford against Chelsea

Rico Henry could return to the Brentford squad for Sunday’s west London derby against Chelsea.

The left-back has played just three minutes in the league this season – as a late substitute against Manchester City in January – and has been out with a hamstring injury since.

But he featured in a recent B-team match along with fellow long-term absentees Aaron Hickey and Gustavo Nunes

And Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed there is a “good chance” Henry will be in the squad this weekend.

Frank added: “He’s the closest of the three who played in the Brentford B game.

“He badly wants to play, of course. A Rico Henry, at his best; we would really like him in the team.”

Meanwhile, Mathias Jensen has been passed fit but Fábio Carvalho remains sidelined with a shoulder injury.







