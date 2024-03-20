Hayes cautious despite Chelsea’s first-leg win

Emma Hayes insists Chelsea cannot be complacent despite a commanding away win against Ajax in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals.

The 3-0 victory put Hayes’ side in a commanding position ahead of the second leg, which will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, 27 March.

But Blues boss Hayes said: “When you’re used to European competition you know they’re two very different games.







“When you go away and you win games like this, the brain gets a little bit relaxed. You go home and you see an opposite performance.

“I felt that when we played Lyon last year – we went away and it was a disciplined performance. We went home and Lyon were the dominant side even though we went through.

“We need to heed that warning and share that experience with the players.”

Sjoeke Nusken scored twice, having also found the net in the recent league win over Arsenal.

“Nusken has a natural ability to be in the right spaces inside the box,” Hayes said.

“She’s a box-player, no question. She wants to be there, and the third goal epitomised her desire, positioning and quality.”







