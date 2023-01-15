Havertz’s goal gives Chelsea victory over Palace

Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 0

Kai Havertz scored a second-half winner to give Chelsea a first victory in five matches.

The German climbed highest to bury his header past Vicente Guaita after good play from Conor Gallagher and Hakim Ziyech to work the angle for a cross.

Havertz should have made sure of the points with 10 minutes to play, but failed to put another header on target from inside the six-yard box.

Substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also came close, but couldn’t lift his shot over Guaita soon after coming on.

Palace did their best to make it a nervy finish, forcing a good stop from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who tipped Cheick Oumar Doucoure’s long-range effort over with just a few minutes to play.

The visitors also threatened in the first half, with Kepa making two other big saves, first using his body to deny Tyrick Mitchell at the back post before tipping a vicious Michael Olise volley over the bar.

But after surviving the early scare, Chelsea began to push for an opener. Thiago Silva went close with a smart volley from the edge of the box before Havertz and Lewis Hall both missed good chances from close range.

Ziyech was then denied by Guaita on the stroke of half-time, but the Blues finally broke through in the 64th minute thanks to his cross.

