Hamano signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea midfielder Maika Hamano has signed a new four-year contract with the Women’s Super League champions.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues in January 2023 from INAC Kobe Leonessa and has made 39 appearances for Chelsea, scoring nine goals.

“Being able to work alongside amazing players and staff, and to give our all toward the same goal throughout a long season – that’s incredible,” she said.

“Of course, the fans are with us every step of the way, too. Through the fans, I’ve learned just how amazing it is to be part of Chelsea.”