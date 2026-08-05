‘Great player’ Jackson might have a future at Chelsea – Alonso

Nicolas Jackson is a “great player” and could still be part of Chelsea’s plans this season, new manager Xabi Alonso has insisted.

The Senegal international striker has returned to the Blues after a season on loan with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, where he scored 11 goals in a total of 34 appearances across all competitions – helping the German side romp to the domestic title.

But Bayern did not take up an option to sign Jackson on a permanent deal and – as things stand – he is part of Chelsea’s squad for the coming season.

“We need to go day by day checking options,” Alonso explained. “But we are happy that Nico is with us.

“Nico is a great player. He’s a threat to play against any defence, so we want to have players that can compete, and for sure Nico is one of them.”

Jackson’s Stamford Bridge career looked over after a problematic end to the 2024/25 season under then head coach Enzo Maresca.

With his finishing already under intense scrutiny, Jackson’s continuing petulant behaviour and ill discipline proved too much of an issue for the Italian head coach.

But although Danny Welbeck has joined and brings much-needed support for Joao Pedro, it seems Jackson could still find himself playing a role this term if he is prepared to fight for his place.