Goals for Ziyech and Silva as Chelsea beat Spurs again

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 0 47' Ziyech 55' Silva

Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva scored as Chelsea enjoyed another victory over Tottenham.

Both goals came early in the second half, with Ziyech curling home a beautiful left-footed strike from near the edge of the penalty area, before Mason Mount’s left-wing free-kick was nudged in by Silva.







It was Chelsea’s third win against their London rivals in the space of two-and-a-half weeks, having beaten them in both legs of the recent Carabao Cup semi-final.

They have won six of the past seven league meetings between the clubs, keeping a clean sheet in all but one of those games.

Spurs have won just one of their past 32 league games at Stamford Bridge – and were soundly beaten there again.

Chelsea had chances in the first half, the best of which fell to Romelu Lukaku, who failed to make contact after good work on the right by Mount.

Spurs had a goal disallowed just before the break when Harry Kane slotted into the net after collecting Ryan Sessegnon’s low ball in from the left but was adjudged to have pushed Silva.

The visitors’ frustration was compounded when they found themselves two down 10 minutes after the interval, and there was no way back for them.

Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Jorginho (Kante 73), Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi (Alonso 87), Mount, Ziyech (Saul 90), Lukaku.

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Pulisic, Werner, Chalobah, Barkley, Havertz.







