Garnacho set for exit but Jackson will get Chelsea chance

New Chelsea boss Xavi Alonso will offer striker Nicolas Jackson to revive his Stamford Bridge career by taking the Senegal striker on the club’s tour to Australia and Hong Kong this month.

Jackson spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich and appeared to have burnt his bridges at the club by refusing to return to London when Chelsea attempted to abort the deal to the German side before he signed due to an injury sustained by Liam Delap.

Bayern opted against signing Jackson on a permanent deal and the 25-year-old returned to London expecting to be shipped out by the club.

However, the new Blues manager said he wants to give players the chance to prove themselves before he makes a decision on their futures – but admitted Alejandro Garnacho is on his way out of the club.

Alonso said: “Jackson will join the tour in Asia and will start on the tour in Asia.

“With Garnacho there is interest from another club and I hope there will be a situation that works out well for everyone.

“This is a great club with a great squad and we want to create excitement and bond with supporters by winning games and being successful.”

There has also been doubt over the future of Enzo Fernandez.

Alonso said he has spoken to the midfielder, who is with Argentina at the World Cup, and would like to keep him, but that details of their conversation would remain private.