Garnacho joins Villa on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2026-27 season, with a view to a permanent move.

The deal for the 22-year-old Argentine includes a clause that will trigger a permanent transfer next summer if certain conditions, including appearance targets, are met.

Chelsea expect those criteria to be reached, which would net them their £43m valuation for the player.

Manchester United are set to receive 10% of any eventual transfer fee as part of the deal that brought him to Stamford Bridge last September for £40m.

Garnacho struggled to make an impact during his time with the Blues, scoring just once in the Premier League.

His departure follows Chelsea’s £117m signing of forward Morgan Rogers from Villa earlier this week, alongside the arrival of winger Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon.