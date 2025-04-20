Neto’s stoppage-time goal gives Chelsea derby victory

Fulham 1 Iwobi (20′) Chelsea 2 George (83′)

Neto (90’+3)



Pedro Neto’s stoppage-time goal gave Chelsea a dramatic derby victory.

Tyrique George’s first Premier League goal, scored five minutes after coming on as a substitute, hauled the Blues level after Alex Iwobi’s first-half goal had given Fulham a deserved lead.

And after being found by Enzo Fernandez, Neto spun and superbly fired in the winner.

It massively boosted Chelsea’s bid for a Champions League place and dealt a major blow to Fulham’s hopes of securing a European spot.

Fulham were relentless from the opening whistle – although the opening goal came just as Chelsea seemed to be getting a grip on the game.

Ryan Sessegnon got the better of Reece James on the left and sent the ball towards Iwobi, who took a touch before shooting into the far corner of the net.

Earlier, Fulham had a goal disallowed when Andreas Pereira tapped in after Iwobi had combined with Sessegnon, who was offside.

James, making only his second Premier League start of the season, was substituted at the interval after a woeful first-half display.

Noni Madueke was also hooked by under-pressure Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, with Jadon Sancho sent on along with Malo Gusto – who had to be taken off late on after picking up what looked like a hamstring injury.

Chelsea were better after the restart and Neto missed a great chance to score, shooting straight at keeper Bernd Leno from point-blank range after being teed up by Nicolas Jackson.

For all the visitors’ second-half possession, they struggled to create clear chances and the out-of-sorts Cole Palmer and Jackson have now not scored in 16 and 13 matches respectively.

Jackson posed very little goal threat before replaced by George.

The 19-year-old, on the other hand, was clinical, thumping a first-time strike into the bottom corner from near the edge of the penalty area, before Neto brilliantly secured Chelsea’s first away league win of 2025.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 79), Anderson, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic (Cairney 72), Berge, Pereira, Iwobi (Traore 84), Jimenez (Vinicius 84), Sessegnon (Wilson 79).

Subs not used: Benda, Cuenca, Reed, Willian.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Gutso 46 (Adarabioyo 89), Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke (Sancho 46), Palmer, Neto, Jackson (George 78).

Subs not used: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Acheampong, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall.