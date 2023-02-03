Fulham hold Chelsea in derby stalemate

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw by Fulham in the west London derby at Stamford Bridge.

Substitute David Datro Fofana, on his debut, came closest for the Blues, with the new signing denied by Tim Ream’s block a few yards from his goal-line, in an otherwise uneventful game.

Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut, while fellow recent signing Mykhailo Mudryk also started the game – but Mudryk was withdrawn at the interval.

Chelsea forward Kai Havertz had a great chance to open the scoring, but saw his shot scuff over the bar after Mason Mount squared a pass across goal.

On the stroke of half-time, the German found himself on the end of a defence-splitting pass, but saw his lob hit the inside of the post before bouncing out.

For the visitors, Aleksandar Mitrovic saw his audacious long-range chip caught by a grateful Kepa, as the Serbian attempted to catch the Chelsea goalkeeper off his line early in the second half.

Chelsea: Kepa, James (Azpilicueta, 59), Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella (Chilwell, 83), Gallagher, Fernandez, Ziyech (Sterling, 59), Mount (Fofana,72), Mudryk (Madueke, 45) , Havertz.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Reed (Cairney, 90), Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid (Solomon, 74), Pereira (Kurzawa, 93), Willian (Wilson, 74), Mitrovic (Vinicius, 90)







