Fulham boss Silva upset over no VAR action on Gusto

Fulham boss Marco Silva says a high challenge by Malo Gusto on Willian should have resulted in a red card in his side’s 1-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Fulham defended well until a rash challenge from Issa Diop in first-half stoppage time saw Cole Palmer slot home the subsequent penalty to hand Chelsea a fourth win in five Premier League matches.







Gusto was booked for his challenge but referee Anthony Taylor was not told to review the decision on a pitch-side monitor in the 37th minute of the game.

“It was a mistake from the VAR in my opinion,” said Silva.

“In my opinion it was a clear red card. I accept that it was hard for him (Taylor) to see if it was a red card or a yellow and I have to be fair to him it was very quick for him to see.

“But it has to be down to the VAR to overturn the decision. So far in the Premier League in moments like that nine out of 10 times they are overturned.”

Chelsea were the better team throughout and hit the post twice in the second half with Fulham missing two decent chances in either half from Harry Wilson and Raul Jimenez.

However, Silva said he was pleased with how his side defended up until Diop conceded the penalty.

“The way we started the game was not at our best level, Chelsea were better than us,” Silva said.

“We didn’t connect well in transition which is what we are usually strong at.

“We had some moments to score but through Wilson but it was a very good save from Wilson by the Chelsea goalkeeper.

“But I thought we were better as the game progressed and it became more even as a contest.”









