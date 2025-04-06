Frank believes Brentford were the better side in derby draw

Thomas Frank disagreed with Enzo Maresca’s claim that Chelsea should have won the goalless draw at Brentford.

There were few clear-cut chances, but defender Sepp Van den Berg headed a glorious chance for the hosts wide of the target in the closing stages.

And Bees boss Frank felt that his side in fact deserved to win.

He said: “I guess we are slightly biased as coaches, and we definitely look at our side of the elephant. It’s probably different to look from the other side of the elephant unless you are on top of it.

“I felt we performed well and felt that we were clearly on top in the first half, had the better opportunities and probably should have scored.

“The second half was definitely more even; they were on the ball more. Throughout the game we defended very well and limited Chelsea to half a chance for [Reece] James on a corner.

“Thought we were really a threat when we went forward and for me, and maybe I’m slightly biased, I saw five very good chances for us.

“I think if there should have been a winner then it should have been us. It was a good game, an even game between two good teams.

“Very happy with our performance against a top club that has spent a few quid on players over the last year or two.”

Chelsea boss Maresca suggested his side deserved to take all three points.







