Wolves v Chelsea player ratings

Chelsea's poor run continued as they dropped more points – leaving them six behind leaders Manchester City. Here's how we rated each Blues player in the 0-0 draw at Wolves.







Edouard Mendy: 6

A first clean sheet in six matches for the keeper. Didn’t have to do much to earn it, although he did produce an important save to deny Leander Dendoncker.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 6

Struggled in the first half when he was caused problems by Dendoncker. Improved after the interval.

Thiago Silva: 8

Sheer class. Not even the raw pace and power of Adama Traore after his introduction ruffled Silva, who gave a lesson in composed defending.

Antonio Rudiger: 7

Got forward as usual and wasn’t given too many problems defensively.

Reece James: 6

Below par in the first half as Marcal and Dendoncker had some joy down Chelsea’s right. Asserted himself much more in the second half though and was a threat himself going forward.

Trevoh Chalobah: 6

Battled in midfield during a tough first half but had to be replaced at the interval after picking up an injury.

N’Golo Kante: 8

What a player Kante is. Back in the side after injury and clearly not fully fit, he was still relentless throughout the 90 minutes. Defensively he was faultless and he was also involved in much of Chelsea’s best attacking work. Brilliant.

Marcos Alonso: 7

Had a let-off in the first half when Daniel Podence got away from him and netted but the goal was disallowed for offside. Like James, Alonso was much better in the second half and caused Wolves problems on the flank. He also set up a great chance for Christian Pulisic.

Mason Mount: 7

Quiet in an attacking sense but his work-rate was excellent as he got through loads of important defensive work.

Hakim Ziyech: 5

Another disappointing display before going off in the second half.

Christian Pulisic: 7

Unable to take Chelsea’s best chance when put in by Alonso with 12 minutes remaining. But he worked hard in a difficult role as makeshift centre-forward.

Saul: 6

This was better from the midfielder – and he is very much a midfielder – who has struggled so far to adapt to English football. He was neat and tidy after coming on for Chalobah.

Mateo Kovacic: 6

A welcome return for the Croatian, although one wayward pass deep in his own half showed his lack of sharpness.








