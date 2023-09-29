Pochettino suggests Chilwell faces lengthy spell out

Ben Chilwell faces a lengthy spell out of action with a hamstring injury, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has indicated.

Chilwell went off in the final minutes of this week’s Carabao Cup win at home to Brighton.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Pochettino said the club were not yet sure how long the England international will be out for, but that “it doesn’t look good”.







“I think it’s bad news. What the doctor told me is not a good thing,” Pochettino said.

“It looks a bad injury but we need to assess it in the next few days and we’ll see what period he will be out for. But it doesn’t look good.

“We are really sad about the news about Ben. The time (he’ll be out for) is difficult to know now and we need to assess, and the doctor will tell us and the club will communicate.”

Chilwell’s absence continues Chelsea’s ongoing injury problems.

Skipper Reece James is among a number of other players currently unavailable, while striker Nicolas Jackson is suspended for the derby against Fulham.

On a brighter note for the Blues, Pochettino added that Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke could return for Monday’s game.







