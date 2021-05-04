Tuchel dismisses reports of new Chelsea new contract
Thomas Tuchel has dismissed reports he is discussing a new contract with Chelsea.
The German signed an 18-month deal when he took over as Blues boss in January.
He has guided the team to the Champions League semi-finals and FA Cup final and they are also on the verge of a top-four finish.
Reports have therefore suggested that he is in talks about signing a contract extension.
But Tuchel said at a press conference on Tuesday: “No no. There’s no need and no time for this right now.”
Orlu caleb
04/05/2021 @ 10:11 pm
Kante is word class already, i believe he wil make ur proud