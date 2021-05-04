Tuchel dismisses reports of new Chelsea new contract

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed reports he is discussing a new contract with Chelsea.

The German signed an 18-month deal when he took over as Blues boss in January.







He has guided the team to the Champions League semi-finals and FA Cup final and they are also on the verge of a top-four finish.

Reports have therefore suggested that he is in talks about signing a contract extension.

But Tuchel said at a press conference on Tuesday: “No no. There’s no need and no time for this right now.”

