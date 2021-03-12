Silva and Abraham both suffer injury setbacks

Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham for Saturday’s game against Leeds United after both suffered setbacks in training.

Veteran defender Silva has not featured since having to come off in the win over Tottenham on 4 February because of a thigh injury, while England striker suffered an ankle injury in the home victory over Newcastle last month.







“Thiago had a little setback in training,” Tuchel explained. “He felt something around the same area he was injured. He will be out.”

Tuchel also said he was a “bit concerned” about Abraham’s injury, who was hurt in a challenge against the Magpies and also had to come off.

“The pain from the tackle is still there,” the German added.

“It’s been a long time since he’s been 100% free and comfortable in training. Even if he finishes training, I can see he isn’t 100% free. I have complete trust in our medical department and they will take care of him.

“Tammy had to leave the pitch in the warm-up. He will get all the time he needs. It’s important he feels zero pain and then we can think about his comeback.”

Fourth-placed Chelsea are unbeaten in nine Premier League games under Tuchel – and 11 matches in all competitions.







