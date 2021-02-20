Tuchel explains ‘hard decision’ to take off Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel said he replaced substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi after just 30 minutes on the pitch in the 1-1 draw with Southampton because he was not happy with the England winger’s “attitude, energy and counter-pressing”.

Hudson-Odoi has been one of the standout performers for the Blues since the German took over from Frank Lampard as boss, impressing at both wing-back and in a more advanced attacking role.







But Tuchel said after coming on for Tammy Abraham for tactical reasons, Hudson-Odoi’s performance was not up to standard.

“We changed our formation and brought on Hudson-Odoi, but with him I was not happy with the energy and the attitude and the counter-pressing,” Tuchel said.

“We decided to take him off because we demand a lot. We demand 100 per cent and I had the feeling he is not right in this shape where he could help us.

“It is a decision for today, a hard decision, but tomorrow it’s forgotten and he has all possibilities to start against Atletico.”

Tuchel was also not happy with the team’s efforts in the final 20 minutes.

“It feels like a missed opportunity,” Tuchel added.

“We were very good in the first 80 metres of the pitch but the last 20 I was not happy. We were not decisive enough, we were not aggressive enough, we were not clinical enough to be ahead and create more big chances.

“Our decision making was not good, and if you need a penalty to score once it tells the story.

“We made bad choices with balls that were overhit, underhit, then we slipped, we couldn’t take a two against one. I missed the aggressiveness and the determination in the box to finish this game early.”







