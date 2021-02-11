Tuchel relieved after Chelsea cup win

Thomas Tuchel admitted he was relieved after Chelsea came through a tough FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship side Barnsley.

The Blues, who will be at home to Sheffield United in the quarter-finals, were below-par but won 1-0 courtesy of Tammy Abraham’s goal.







A first-half save from keeper Kepa and later a goal-line clearance from Abraham proved to be crucial.

Tuchel said: “We were lucky twice; in the first half to have Kepa who saved us and lucky when Tammy saved us with the header on the line.

“In the end we have to admit that we struggled. But in the cup it’s sometimes like this. I don’t want to be too harsh with the guys.

“The circumstances were not easy and we went through, and that’s the most important thing.

“Chelsea through to the quarter finals. Full stop.”

The visitors broke the deadlock midway through the second half.

Reece James collected Billy Gilmour’s pass and darted towards the edge of the six-yard box before teeing up Abraham for a simple finish.

And Abraham preserved the lead by getting his head to Michael Sollbauer’s shot after Kepa had failed to gather a free-kick.

Chelsea remain unbeaten under Tuchel, having won four of their five matches – and conceded just one goal – since the German took over as boss.







