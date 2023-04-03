Jordan insists Chelsea were right to sack Tuchel

Simon Jordan believes Chelsea were right to sack Thomas Tuchel despite the club’s woes since the German’s departure.

Tuchel’s successor Graham Potter, who replaced him in September, was sacked on Sunday with the Blues 11th in the Premier League table.

That has inevitably led to debate over whether owner Todd Boehly was right to get rid of Champions League-winner Tuchel.







But former Crystal Palace chairman believes behind-the-scenes tensions meant Boehly made the correct decision.

“I would have made the call that he made,” Jordan said on Talksport.

“The owners are the ones that write the cheques and, whether we like it or not, managers have to learn how to behave themselves at times and manage up.”

Potter won just 12 of his 31 games in charge despite the club splashing out over £320m in the January transfer window.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person.

“He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season.

“We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”







