‘Common sense’ to bench Caicedo, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino said he felt it was “common sense” to name Moises Caicedo on the Chelsea bench at West Ham and leave Romeo Lavia out of the squad.

Caicedo, who was recently signed from Brighton, is expected to feature at some point this afternoon, while Lavia has only just arrived from Southampton.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Blues head coach Pochettino said: “It’s common sense because both players – but more Lavia, who was later (signing) than Moi – have had a very stressful period in training over the last 10 days.







“Many things have happened around them and I think for Moi to be involved is good. Romeo still needs a few days to settle in the team and the club.”

Malo Gusto makes his full debut for Chelsea.

Gusto replaces the injured Reece James, who faces a number of weeks on the sidelines. His inclusion is the only change to the Blues’ starting line-up.

With James out, Ben Chilwell takes the captain’s armband.

West Ham also make one change, with new signing James Ward-Prowse coming in for Fablo Fornals.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Fornals, Cresswell, Alvarez.

Chelsea: Sanchez, Disasi, Colwill, Silva, Gusto, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Chilwell, Chukwuemeka, Jackson

Subs: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Mudryk, Madueke, Ugochukwu, Caicedo, Maatsen, Burstow, Humphreys.







