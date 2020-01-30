A look at the stories in Thursday’s newspapers involving Chelsea…

Chelsea are in talks to sign Napoli’s Dries Mertens after being frustrated in their pursuit of other forwards, according to reports.

The Daily Mail say Chelsea have opened discussions with Napoli and believe the Belgium international, 32, could be available for £6m.

The Guardian run a similar story, suggesting that Mertens, whose contract expires this summer, has been targeted as an alternative to Paris St-Germain’s Edinson Cavani, who is expected to join Atletico Madrid.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea have also been unable to land Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Red Bull Leipzig’s Timo Werner and Lyon’s former Fulham forward Moussa Dembélé – who were all linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph suggest Mertens too could be out of Chelsea’s reach, with Napoli said to be reluctant to sell so late in the transfer window.

A number of newspapers suggest Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who was expected to join Inter Milan, could sign for Tottenham.

And the Blues continue to be linked with Leicester’s England left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Sun declare that Chilwell is the “top summer transfer target” of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.







