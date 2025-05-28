Marseille interested in Chelsea defender Badiashile

Marseille are interested in signing Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile.

The centre-back, 24, has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since arriving from Monaco in January 2023.

Badiashile has started 28 Premier League matches, with only one of those appearances coming this year.

That was despite the likes of Wes Fofana being unavailable – and competition for places is likely to increase next season.

It could lead to a return to his native France, with Marseille having identified him as a possible signing this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea face competition from Liverpool for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike.