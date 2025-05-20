Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen will be in goal for Chelsea in next week’s Europa Conference final against Real Betis.

Most of Jorgensen’s 22 appearances this season have come in the tournament, with Robert Sanchez the first choice keeper for most of the Premier League campaign.

And head coach Maresca has no intention of ditching Jorgensen for the final.

Maresca said: “Filip is going to play the final because he played all the competition and it is unfair now (if) you are in the final and he’s not playing the final.

“So, for the Betis game, it will be Filip plus 10 players. I don’t know which 10 they are, but for sure, Filip is going to play because he deserves to play the final.”

Chelsea boss ‘not happy’

Maresca was speaking at a scheduled news conference to preview Wednesday’s final but insisted “the focus will be on Nottingham” ahead of this weekend’s game.

A win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the final league match of the season would seal a Champions League spot for next term.

But the Italian made it clear he is unhappy that Wednesday’s opponents will have more time than Chelsea to prepare for the game.

“I am not happy, 100%. You cannot allow a team 48 hours more than the other team to play in a European competition final,” he said.

On the importance of the final, Maresa added: “It is very important to build a winner’s mentality.

“You cannot win the Champions League or the Europa League if you are in the Conference League.

“When you are in that competition you have to be focused to win that competition.”

Meanwhile, forwards Marc Guiu and Christopher Nkunku are back in training following their respective injuries but are not yet ready to be considered for selection.