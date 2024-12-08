Maresca enjoys ‘perfect’ Chelsea victory

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca described the stunning 4-3 victory at Tottenham as the “perfect win”.

Marc Cucurella twice slipped in the first 11 minutes, with both mishaps resulting in Spurs goals, but the Blues regained their composure with Jadon Sancho’s stunning goal reducing the gap by the break.

A scintillating second half saw the game turned on its head, with a Cole Palmer penalty double either side of an Enzo Fernandez strike making it 4-2.

“It’s an important win – especially for the way it arrived. We showed that the team is mentally strong,” Maresca said.

“It’s the perfect win for motivation, because when are 2-0 down it is the worst position.

“But on the ball, even when we conceded the two goals, we were playing very good.

“The team was playing very good and then second half, up until the last five minutes, we conceded nothing at all and created chances. We deserved to win the game.”

Maresca confirmed Romeo Lavia was taken off at half-time because of an injury but is hopeful the problem is not overly serious.

He explained: “We had a problem with Romeo Lavia. He had a hamstring problem but now he is OK.

“We don’t want to take risks in December. Sometimes it’s better to make changes after 45 minutes rather than lose a player for five or six games.”









