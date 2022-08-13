Transfer gossip: Chelsea said to have agreed personal terms with Fofana

Some of the transfer speculation involving Chelsea in Sunday’s newspapers…

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Wesley Fofana, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The newspaper say Leicester have rejected bids of £60m and £65m for the defender but could be willing to sell for in excess of £80m.

It comes after Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said this week: “Naturally if there is interest from other clubs then of course that is looked at by the club.”







Fofana signed a five-year contact in March but is said to be keen to make the move to Stamford Bridge.

De Jong ‘would prefer Chelsea move’

Frenkie de Jong would rather move to Chelsea than Manchester United, the Sunday Telegraph reports.

Both clubs have been linked with the Netherlands midfielder and some reports have claimed he has told his Barcelona team-mates he is likely to join United.

But the Sunday Telegraph say De Jong would favour a move to the Bridge instead.

Magpies want £40m Gallagher deal, Sun on Sunday say

Newcastle want to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea before the transfer window closes, The Sun on Sunday say.

The midfielder impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season and became an England international.

There has been much speculation about whether he will be given a chance in the Chelsea first team this season or move elsewhere.

And The Sun on Sunday say Newcastle have made their apparent pursuit of Gallagher a priority.

The newspaper declare that Gallagher is the Magpies’ “prime target” as the transfer deadline approaches and that they want to persuade Chelsea to sell him to them for £40m.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about Gallagher’s future at a press conference on Friday.

The German said: “In general, nobody is for sale, and everybody is for sale.

“It depends on what the player wants, how bad the player wants it, what we think, who is ready to pay a certain amount of money. Then maybe everybody is for sale.

“Conor fights in central midfield. To be very honest, it’s a tough fight for him because at the moment, as it seems, we only have two places in central midfield, which is a bit unfair given the number of players we have for central midfield.

“He has huge competition with N’Golo [Kante], Jorgi [Jorginho] and Kova [Mateo Kovacic], who are used to playing with each other. But this is life in a big club and a competitive club like Chelsea.

“Everything is in its right place. We are happy with him and he keeps on fighting, because this is what he does.

“I think he has everything to become a very important player over the next years at Chelsea.”







