Lampard refuses to comment on potential Zaha deal

Frank Lampard has refused to comment on reports that Chelsea are pursuing a deal to sign Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has made it clear he would like to leave Crystal Palace and play in the Champions League.

Chelsea have been tipped to move for him but Lampard gave nothing away when asked about him after the 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The Blues boss said: “I wouldn’t talk about Zaha and the idea of that deal is something I’ve never even considered. I won’t talk about Zaha because he’s not a player of ours.

“If we have to do business we’ll do it in the way that we see fit to try to make us better and that’s done behind closed doors as opposed to just announcing who we might want to bring in.”







