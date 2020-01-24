Chelsea still assessing Abraham as Lampard rules out keeper signing

An ankle injury Tammy Abraham suffered against Arsenal is still being assessed.

The Chelsea striker was helped from the pitch after the game against the Gunners after picking up the injury in the closing stages.

Abraham will miss the FA Cup tie against Hull City but scans have showed there is no fracture.

It is unclear at this stage whether he is likely to be available for the league game against Leicester a week on Saturday.

Frank Lampard explained: “The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything. We were worried about a small fracture or hairline fracture.

“He hasn’t got that, but the other news is that we still have to see how it develops. It’s not a clear-cut one.

“He’s not fit for the weekend. Whether he’ll be fit for Leicester after that, I’m still not sure. It’s not clear at the moment.”

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Blues boss Lampard also insisted he is not looking to sign a new goalkeeper during the current transfer window despite his recent criticism of Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It follows recent mistakes by Kepa and reports that Chelsea are looking to bring in a new keeper this month – Burnley’s Nick Pope has been touted as a possible signing.

Lampard made it clear he was not looking to replace Kepa “now” but that the Spaniard needs to improve.

Lampard also denied reports that Chelsea are looking to sign Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré.

He reiterated the need to sign a striker and said there were no developments in contracts talks with Pedro and Willian or discussions with Inter Milan over a deal for Olivier Giroud to join the Italian club.

