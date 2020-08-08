Lampard praises James after Chelsea defeat
Frank Lampard praised Reece James for his performance in Chelsea’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.
The young right-back had his work cut out against a top-class Bayern side, which won 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.
Blues boss Lampard admitted his team were well beaten – and were punished for some poor defending.
But he declared that Chelsea “will be back” after a learning experience against Bayern and an eventful first season with him at the helm.
And he added: “We had young players, debut seasons, Reece James going toe-to-toe with top players with an incredible individual performance.”
Idans Galibu
09/08/2020 @ 11:44 am
I need chelsea to sign both Benrahma and Havertz if we must match up the classic and fair play of top clubs next seaason. We are ready to support the club financially by suggesting that the club should add a little increaase in match tickets. As a fan, am not happy with our football degrade.
Rabson
09/08/2020 @ 7:30 am
Lampard’s Chelsea team must learn to shoot from outside the box.It struggles to penetrate a water -tight defence whenever their Talisman PULISIC is absent.
bashir ahmad
09/08/2020 @ 12:34 am
CHELSEA NEED PLAYERS LIKE COUNTWELL . POPE