Lampard praises James after Chelsea defeat

Frank Lampard praised Reece James for his performance in Chelsea’s Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich.

The young right-back had his work cut out against a top-class Bayern side, which won 4-1 on the night and 7-1 on aggregate.

Blues boss Lampard admitted his team were well beaten – and were punished for some poor defending.







But he declared that Chelsea “will be back” after a learning experience against Bayern and an eventful first season with him at the helm.

And he added: “We had young players, debut seasons, Reece James going toe-to-toe with top players with an incredible individual performance.”







