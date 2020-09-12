Chelsea boss Lampard pinpoints Havertz’s most important quality

Kai Havertz’s ability to play in tight areas is the standout quality of a player Frank Lampard sees as the complete attacking midfielder, the Chelsea boss has said.

The Germany international joined in the summer from Bayer Leverkusen, along with striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech.







With Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek already at the club, Lampard seems spoilt for choice in attacking areas.

But the Blues head coach says the adaptability of Havertz, 21, and the rest of his squad, gives him even more options.

“I have loved him for a long time as a player since he came through,” Lampard told BBC Sport’s Friday Football Social.

“He is a different player to me but when he is an attacking player that scores goals I certainly take notice.

“His style is unique. He is 6ft 2ins tall, which is a great help in the modern day to have tall players in forward areas.

“But the most important thing about him is his natural quality of receiving the ball, his talent on the ball and his calmness and quality. And he arrives to score goals.

“He brings a great versatility for us. He started as a number eight arriving in the box, but sometimes plays on the wing, can play as a false number nine and he is very comfortable and happy to play in all those positions.

“Being able to bring players like him and Timo Werner in gives us a lot more speed and energy which is something we always want at the top level because that makes a difference.”







