Lampard on Kante, Kepa, Chelsea’s defending and swearing at Jurgen Klopp

Frank Lampard spoke at a news conference via video ahead of Chelsea’s game against Wolves. Here’s some of what the Blues boss had to say.







On N’Golo Kante

“There’s a possibility he will feature. He trained this morning for the first time at what I would call a match pace, so there’s every chance N’Golo could be involved.

“I’m talking with him and talking with the medical team to see whether he’s ready to start.”

On Chelsea’s poor defending

“We could have been better this season. It’s always crucial to try and keep clean sheets and of course at the weekend that would mean that we’d get the result we want to finish within the top four.

“We try to be as defensively good as we can be, of course. There are lots of mitigating circumstances, (but) we’ve conceded too many goals. I’m very aware of that.

“I feel like I know a lot of the reasons why and we need to keep that working to make sure we get that down when we look at the important games ahead of us and look ahead to next season and onwards.”

On criticism of Kepa

“I don’t want to comment on other peoples’ comments about the players.

“That’s their opinions and they’re very well positioned to have their opinions.

“I have to work behind the scenes with every position in the team, so my only thought now is how well we can approach the two games in front of us domestically and then the one against Bayern Munich.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead of that and that goes for any player in the team, not just Kepa.”

On his altercation with Jurgen Klopp

“In terms of the language I used, I do regret that but because these things get replayed a lot on social media and I’m aware of that.

“I’ve got two young daughters who are on social media. So I regret that.

“In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team, no. I could have maybe handled it slightly differently.

“The reports were that I was upset with the celebrating of the Liverpool team. Far from it – I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want.

“I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted the performances they’ve had this year.

“But there were things on the touchline from their bench which I didn’t like. Not Jurgen Klopp, but people behind the bench, which I felt crossed the line and that’s what got me agitated.

“But it’s done. Emotions run high amongst most managers, players and fans in this game. I regret the language and move on.”

On Wolves and manager Nuno Espírito Santo

“He’s done an incredible job. They’ve built up with an idea and over a few years they’ve added players at the right time.

“Their manager comes across with a really great sense of humility, work ethic and talent.

“It’s an all-round great story for them and that’s why it’ll be a hard game.

“They’ve got real talent, a huge amount of threats and a real identity to how they play their football.

“Whatever happens with the game, full respect for the year they’ve had.”

On only needing a draw to seal a Champions League spot

“We’ll approach the game to win the game. I don’t think there is any other way to approach a game of football.

“We’ll prepare right, respect our opponent – they’re obviously a very good opponent, we’ve seen that all season – and we’re aware of the situation but will try and win.”







