Lampard fires warning over transfers after Blues scrape through

Frank Lampard warned that Chelsea must act immediately in the transfer market after they scraped through against Hull in the FA Cup.

The Blues again lacked a cutting edge in front of goal despite dominating possession and boss Lampard is keen to bring in at least one forward to address the problem.

Speaking to BT Sport after the fourth-round win, Lampard suggested Chelsea have been badly missing Eden Hazard, who left for Real Madrid last summer, and that the club are no closer to making a signing.

He said: “There is no movement to speak of now. We lost one of the biggest players in our history in terms of what he did for the club. We are trying now for the short term trying to pressure the top four.

“I have to speak honestly. Recruitment in the short term is very important for us and we have to get it right.”

Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori both scored but Ross Barkley and Mason Mount missed one-on-one chances in a dominant first-half display and Pedro also wasted two excellent opportunities after the interval.

“The good news is we are in the hat for the next round,” Lampard said.

“But it’s the story of our season. Hull didn’t play that well in the first half and we had the game in our grasp.

“We allowed Hull to stay in the game until the 94th minute and we caused our own problems. I feel like a broken record. We are always dominating possession and having 15 or 20 shots but not making it count.

“They put under pressure in the second half. It’s frustrating.

“If we don’t get the small details right we won’t close the gap [on the top teams].”

[related

-posts]







