Lampard admits Chelsea must sign striker

Frank Lampard was once again left to rue Chelsea’s inability to turn possession and dominance into goals as they suffered an injury-time defeat against Newcastle.

And the Blues boss reaffirmed his determination to bring in a striker during this month’s transfer window.

Isaac Hayden’s header earned the Magpies an unlikely win at St James’ Park.





“That’s football,” Lampard told Sky Sports. “The feel of the game was domination.

“They had three headers in the game, one of which they scored with. But other than that I don’t remember them endangering our box.

“We camped around their box but you won’t always create clear-cut chances against Newcastle because they had so many bodies around their box. They defended with everything but we absolutely controlled it.”

Lampard then hinted at the need to bring in more quality in attack when asked his thoughts on the transfer market.

“We know we have problems at the top end of the pitch and don’t get enough goals,” he added.

“Scoring when around their goals solidly for massive parts of the game is something we need to address as a club. We are working on that on the pitch.

“But we need to be clinical. It’s a reality. I will always defend the players and am pleased with the players we have but we can’t work any more in training on finishing. We finish and we finish and sometimes you need that killer instinct in front of goal.

“In times we have had it, but we need to score more goals from frontline areas. I know where we need to strengthen but we’ll see.”







