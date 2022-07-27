Juventus interested in Chelsea striker Werner

Juventus have expressed an interest in Chelsea striker Timo Werner.

The Italian club have indicated that they want to take Werner, 26, on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Newcastle have been linked with the Germany international, who has struggled for goals since joining Chelsea in a £47m move from RB Leipzig two years ago.







He has made 56 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 times, and has netted 23 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions.

Kai Havertz was deployed as a centre-forward rather than Werner and Romelu Lukaku for much of the second half of last season by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who is keen to revamp Chelsea’s attack.

And with Lukaku having rejoined Inter Milan, Werner could also end up in Italy if a deal can be agreed.







